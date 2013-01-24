Page d'accueil
iU22 Échographe

iU22 xMATRIX

Échographe

Facile à utiliser, l’échographe iU22 offre une qualité d’image remarquable, des fonctions de quantification automatisée ainsi qu’une productivité élevée afin de vous aider à relever les défis auxquels vous êtes confronté dans votre laboratoire d’exploration vasculaire.

Caractéristiques
Des performances optimales

Des performances optimales qui facilitent le diagnostic

La sonde L9-3 offre des performances optimales en échographie vasculaire, quelle que soit la corpulence du patient. Elle peut être utilisée pour une large gamme d’applications et d’examens sur l’ensemble du corps, de la carotide aux membres inférieurs. Les modes haute performance Doppler couleur et Doppler pulsé permettent d’évaluer avec précision le débit sanguin, ce qui facilite la pose du diagnostic.
Des examens abdominaux de grande qualité

Des examens abdominaux de grande qualité même pour les cas les plus complexes

La sonde PureWave C5-1 vous permet de réaliser des acquisitions sur des patients de forte corpulence en bénéficiant d’un degré de pénétration remarquable, ainsi que d’un Doppler et d’une résolution d’image de grande qualité. Cette sonde offre des performances optimales pour presque tous les types de patients, même les moins échogènes.
Doppler transcrânien de haute performance

Doppler transcrânien de haute performance pour visualiser le flux en couleur

La technologie PureWave facilite les examens par Doppler transcrânien et la sonde S5-1 offre un accès à la fois temporal et orbital. L’image obtenue vous permet de visualiser le flux en couleur et de positionner le volume d’échantillonnage afin de pratiquer des examens ciblés.
Visualisation avancée en chirurgie

Visualisation avancée en chirurgie pour une évaluation en temps réel

En associant la sonde compacte L15-7io à l’échographe iU22, vous obtenez un outil performant offrant une évaluation en temps réel lors des interventions chirurgicales. Elle facilite notamment la visualisation des sites d’incision et permet un contact direct avec les vaisseaux.
Module de quantification de la plaque

Évaluation du risque cardiovasculaire grâce au module de quantification de la plaque

Le module de quantification de la plaque vasculaire Philips est un outil non invasif exploitant la technologie 3D afin de visualiser et quantifier automatiquement le volume global de plaque vasculaire dans l’artère carotide. Vous êtes ainsi en mesure de détecter un risque accru d’accident vasculaire cérébral ou de maladie cardiovasculaire.
Suivi en temps réel avec le tracé High Q

Le tracé temps réel High Q intègre directement les mesures aux rapports

Le tracé temps réel High Q assure le suivi en temps réel du signal Doppler en sélectionnant automatiquement la vélocité maximale et intègre ensuite les mesures à votre rapport, à l’aide d’un simple bouton.
Mesures automatisées de l’IMT

Les mesures automatisées de l’IMT permettent d’évaluer le développement des cardiopathies

L’évaluation de l’épaisseur intima-media (IMT) permet d’évaluer l’efficacité des traitements anti-athérogènes sur les cardiopathies.
Auto Doppler

Auto Doppler pour des examens plus rapides

En automatisant les tâches manuelles les plus répétitives, la fonction Auto Doppler simplifie et accélère les explorations vasculaires standard. Cette fonction permet d’optimiser le Doppler spectral, de corriger l’angle, d’ajuster l’orientation de la boîte couleur et de positionner le volume d’échantillonnage dans la zone d’intensité maximale du signal Doppler couleur de manière automatique.
Protocoles d’examen automatisés SmartExam

Protocoles d’examen automatisés SmartExam pour une plus grande cohérence

En automatisant la planification et le déroulement des protocoles, SmartExam facilite la création de nouveaux types d’examen. Pendant l’examen, l’échographe iU22 mémorise chaque étape du protocole et enregistre automatiquement les incidences requises, annotations, pictogrammes, changements de mode d’imagerie et outils de quantification. Ce modèle d’examen pré-enregistré garantie en outre une cohérence maximale pour les séances suivantes.
Fonction iScan

La fonction iScan améliore instantanément la qualité d’image

La commande d’optimisation iSCAN ajuste rapidement et automatiquement les paramètres des modes 2D et Doppler, en fonction des types de patient et d’examen. Elle réduit le nombre de touches à activer, tout en fournissant des images de haute qualité à chaque examen.
Focalisation intelligente iFocus

Technologie de focalisation intelligente iFocus assurant une grande qualité de détails

La technologie de focalisation intelligente iFOCUS calcule automatiquement les caractéristiques du faisceau pour la région d’intérêt sélectionnée, offrant une résolution extrêmement fine et une caractérisation tissulaire homogène.
Optimisation intelligente iOPTIMIZE

L’optimisation intelligente iOPTIMIZE génère un gain de temps

iOPTIMIZE, le logiciel d’optimisation intelligente, ajuste instantanément les performances du système à la corpulence du patient, au débit sanguin ainsi qu’aux exigences cliniques, vous faisant ainsi gagner un temps précieux.

