Termes recherchés
Facile à utiliser, l’échographe iU22 offre une qualité d’image remarquable, des fonctions de quantification automatisée ainsi qu’une productivité élevée afin de vous aider à relever les défis auxquels vous êtes confronté dans votre laboratoire d’exploration vasculaire.
Demande de contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Des performances optimales qui facilitent le diagnostic
Des examens abdominaux de grande qualité même pour les cas les plus complexes
Doppler transcrânien de haute performance pour visualiser le flux en couleur
Visualisation avancée en chirurgie pour une évaluation en temps réel
Évaluation du risque cardiovasculaire grâce au module de quantification de la plaque
Le tracé temps réel High Q intègre directement les mesures aux rapports
Les mesures automatisées de l’IMT permettent d’évaluer le développement des cardiopathies
Auto Doppler pour des examens plus rapides
Protocoles d’examen automatisés SmartExam pour une plus grande cohérence
La fonction iScan améliore instantanément la qualité d’image
Technologie de focalisation intelligente iFocus assurant une grande qualité de détails
L’optimisation intelligente iOPTIMIZE génère un gain de temps
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand