Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

Respironics PN841 Masque de ventilation non invasive pour enfant

Contactez nous

Médiathèque

Caractéristiques
De grandes avancées pour vos jeunes patients
Élaboré avec soin

Élaboré avec soin

Le masque nasal pour enfant PN841 a été conçu pour offrir des performances optimales et améliorer le confort de vos plus jeunes patients. Il est équipé du système d’attache “click-fit” et de sangles ajustables pour une installation et un réglage simples et rapides. De plus, il offre un champ de vision dégagé pour les patients. Les coussinets du masque PN841 sont disponibles en trois tailles : petite, moyenne et grande (pour les patients de plus de 10 kg).
Imaginé pour vos patients pédiatriques
Imaginé pour vos patients pédiatriques

Imaginé pour vos patients pédiatriques

La courbure de son coussinet a été modifiée afin de s’adapter aux petits visages. Le coussinet, le support et le harnais du masque nasal PN841 ont été spécifiquement conçus pour les tailles et structures osseuses des patients pédiatriques.
Jacky la girafe et ses amis
Jacky la girafe et ses amis

Jacky la girafe et ses amis

Vos patients et leurs parents peuvent regarder ce dessin animé sur la chaîne YouTube de Philips Respironics. Les personnages de Jacky et ses amis ont été créés afin de rassurer les patients sur la ventilation non invasive et favoriser l’adoption du masque.
Molette pratique de correction des fuites
Molette pratique de correction des fuites

Molette pratique de correction des fuites

La molette pratique de correction des fuites permet aux cliniciens de corriger les petites fuites en réajustant le coussinet, sans avoir à retirer le masque ou à réveiller le patient.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand