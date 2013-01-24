Page d'accueil
Actiwatch Spectrum Dispositif de contrôle de l’activité

Actiwatch Spectrum

Dispositif de contrôle de l’activité

Actiwatch Spectrum est équipé de fonctions avancées nécessaires lorsque vous êtes impliqué dans des protocoles de recherche plus exigeants. Il s’agit d’un appareil étanche tout-en-un, idéal pour ceux qui préfèrent porter une montre-bracelet.

Caractéristiques

Accelerometer Details
Accelerometer Details
Type
  • Accéléromètre à semi-conducteur piézoélectrique
Bandwidth
  • 0,35 - 7,5 Hz standard
Range
  • 0,5 - 2 G valeur maximale
Sensitivity
  • 0,025 G (niveau à 2 comptages)
Sampling Rate
  • 32 Hz
Specifications
Specifications
Size
  • 48 mm x 37 mm x 14 mm
Poids
  • 30 grammes (avec bande)
Case Material
  • Mélange ABS (Biocompatible)
Standard Wrist Band
  • Elastollan 1175A10W (TPU) de BASF avec boucle en titane
Battery Type
  • Pile bouton au lithium CR 2430 (remplacée en usine)
Logger Battery Life
  • 8 mois d’utilisation continue
Memory
  • 1 Mbit non volatile
Light Sensor Details
Light Sensor Details
Type
  • Photodiodes sensibles aux couleurs
Accuracy
  • 10 % à 1 500 lux (standard)
Measurement Units
  • Éclairement énergétique (microwatts/cm2)/flux de photons (photons/cm2/s)/luminance photopique (lux)
Wavelength Range
  • 400 - 700 nm
Illuminance Range
  • 0,1 à 5 500 microwatts/cm2
Environmental Attributes
Environmental Attributes
Moisture Protection
  • Étanche à 1 m pendant 30 min selon la norme CEI 60529 (protection IPX7)
Operating Temperature Range
  • 5 à 40 °C
Resistance
  • Résiste à la poussière, à l’eau, à la chaleur, à la transpiration et au froid
Off-Wrist Detector
Off-Wrist Detector
Sensor
  • Capacitif
On-Wrist Activation Range
  • &lt; 2 millimètre
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Hardware Platform Personal Computer
  • Pentium II ou version ultérieure
Operating System Compatibility
  • Actiware : Windows 2000, Windows XP ou Windows Vista ; Actiware CT : Windows 2000, Windows XP Pro, Windows Vista Professionnel ou Vista Édition Intégrale
Communications Interface
  • Connexion USB à infrarouge
USB Compatibility
  • Version 1.1 ou 2.0 à vitesse maximale
Data Communication Rates
  • 57,6 kbps

