Actiwatch 2 Contrôle d’activité

Actiwatch 2

Contrôle d’activité

L’Actiwatch 2 est un appareil d’actigraphie robuste, fiable et discret. Confortable et compact, il est bien adapté aux patients jeunes ou sensibles.

Caractéristiques

Accelerometer Details
Bandwidth
  • 0.35 - 7.5 Hz typical
Type
  • Solid-state "Piezo-electric" accelerometer
Range
  • 0.5 - 2 G peak value
Sensitivity
  • 0.025 G (a 2 count level)
Sampling Rate
  • 32 Hz
Light Sensor Details
Type
  • Silicon photodiode
Accuracy
  • 10% at 3000 Lux (typical)
Illuminance Range
  • 5 - 100,000 Lux
Wavelength Peak Sensitivity
  • 570 nm
Measurement Units
  • Photopic illuminance in Lumens/m2 (Lux)
Wavelength Range
  • 400 - 900 nm
Environmental Attributes
Moisture Protection
  • Waterproof 1 m for 30 min per IPX7 IEC 60529
Operating Temperature Range
  • 5 to 40 °C
Resistance
  • Resists dust, water, heat, perspiration and cold
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Hardware Platform Personal Computer
  • Pentium II or later
Operating System Compatibility
  • Actiware: Windows 2000, Windows XP or Windows Vista; Actiware CT: Windows 2000, Windows XP Pro, Windows Vista Business or Vista Ultimate
USB Compatibility
  • Version 1.1 or 2.0 full speed
Data Communication Rates
  • 57.6 kbps
Dock Functions
  • Battery charge, device configuration and data retrieval
Charge Mode
  • USB connection or wall current
  • Les appareils Actiwatch sont des enregistreurs de données d’activité. Ils enregistrent les données relatives aux rythmes circadiens et aux paramètres du sommeil dans toute situation où une analyse quantifiable du mouvement physique est souhaitable. Ce DM de classe IIa est un produit de santé réglementé, qui porte, au titre de cette Réglementation, le marquage CE, dont l’évaluation de conformité a été réalisée par TÜV. Lire attentivement le manuel de l’utilisateur fourni avec le dispositif, pour une utilisation en toute sécurité. DM de Classe IIa = publicité vers grand public autorisée Pas de mention concernant le type de destinataires
  • Fabricant : Philips - 1001 Murry Ridge Lane - Murrysville - PA 15668 - États-Unis Mandataire Européen (EC REP) : Philips Deutschland - Gewerbestrasse 17 - 82211 Herrsching - Allemagne
