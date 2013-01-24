By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Les appareils Actiwatch sont des enregistreurs de données d’activité. Ils enregistrent les données relatives aux rythmes circadiens et aux paramètres du sommeil dans toute situation où une analyse quantifiable du mouvement physique est souhaitable. Ce DM de classe IIa est un produit de santé réglementé, qui porte, au titre de cette Réglementation, le marquage CE, dont l’évaluation de conformité a été réalisée par TÜV. Lire attentivement le manuel de l’utilisateur fourni avec le dispositif, pour une utilisation en toute sécurité. DM de Classe IIa = publicité vers grand public autorisée
Fabricant : Philips - 1001 Murry Ridge Lane -
Murrysville - PA 15668 - États-Unis
Mandataire Européen (EC REP) : Philips Deutschland - Gewerbestrasse 17 - 82211 Herrsching - Allemagne
