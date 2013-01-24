Page d'accueil
Actiwatch 2 Contrôle d’activité

Actiwatch 2

Contrôle d’activité

L’Actiwatch 2 est un appareil d’actigraphie robuste, fiable et discret. Confortable et compact, il est bien adapté aux patients jeunes ou sensibles.

  • Les appareils Actiwatch sont des enregistreurs de données d’activité. Ils enregistrent les données relatives aux rythmes circadiens et aux paramètres du sommeil dans toute situation où une analyse quantifiable du mouvement physique est souhaitable. Ce DM de classe IIa est un produit de santé réglementé, qui porte, au titre de cette Réglementation, le marquage CE, dont l’évaluation de conformité a été réalisée par TÜV. Lire attentivement le manuel de l’utilisateur fourni avec le dispositif, pour une utilisation en toute sécurité. DM de Classe IIa = publicité vers grand public autorisée Pas de mention concernant le type de destinataires
  • Fabricant : Philips - 1001 Murry Ridge Lane - Murrysville - PA 15668 - États-Unis Mandataire Européen (EC REP) : Philips Deutschland - Gewerbestrasse 17 - 82211 Herrsching - Allemagne
