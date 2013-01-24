Page d'accueil
HealthSuite

'L’univers des soins collaboratifs sur le Cloud

HealthSuite  Hackathon
March 6-8, 2015 | San Francisco, CA

 

The rise of cloud-based data, health apps, and consumer sensors are transforming the way we track and interpret personal information. What if we could connect all this data from personal, clinical, environmental sources and help consumers become active participants in their health?

 

Join us for our first-ever hackathon on the HealthSuite Digital Platform.

 

South by Southwest™ Interactive (SXSW)
March 13-17, 2015 | Austin, TX

 

We’re headed back to South by Southwest™ Interactive to introduce our latest innovations in health and well-being technology—designed to motivate and empower people to live healthier lives.

 

Join us to see what’s new in 2015!

 

Dreamforce 2014

Auprès de plus de 140 000 développeurs et innovateurs et à l’occasion de l’une des plus importantes conférences sur le Cloud Computing, nous avons démontré le potentiel des technologies connectées pour relier l’hôpital au domicile du patient.

En cliquant sur le lien, vous quitterez le site Web officiel de Royal Philips Healthcare (« Philips »). Tous les liens vers des sites Web tiers pouvant apparaître sur ce site sont fournis uniquement pour votre commodité et ne représentent en aucun cas une affiliation ou une approbation des informations fournies sur ces sites Web liés. Philips ne fait aucune déclaration ou garantie d'aucune sorte concernant les sites Web tiers ou les informations qu'ils contiennent.

Je comprends

