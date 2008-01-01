Amérique du Nord

Durée : 15:41
Public visé : Adultes
Date de mise en ligne : 1er janvier 2008
En arrivant à l’hôpital, les patients sont parfois angoissés par l’issue de l’intervention ou l’intervention en elle-même. En cherchant à savoir ce que les patients ressentent dans un environnement médical et comment ils se déplacent et interagissent les uns avec les autres, nous avons identifié des moyens grâce auxquels nous pouvons améliorer le vécu de cette expérience.
Nous avons créé Ambient Experience, une solution proposant des environnements spécialement conçus pour détendre les patients et le personnel. Ambient Experience crée des ambiances sensorielles adaptées à chaque patient grâce à une architecture, une conception et des technologies dynamiques qui peuvent aider les patients à se détendre, contribuer à améliorer les performances et optimiser les processus de travail.
