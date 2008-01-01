Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

Solutions Healthcare Experience

Amérique du Nord


Vues à couper le souffle sur les montagnes d’Amérique du Nord

 

Durée : 15:41

Public visé : Adultes

Date de mise en ligne : 1er janvier 2008
Aperçu 1 du thème “Amérique du Nord”
Aperçu 2 du thème “Amérique du Nord”
Aperçu 3 du thème “Amérique du Nord”
Voir l’aperçu

    Thèmes similaires

    Vous souhaitez en savoir plus sur les thèmes d’ambiance sensorielle Ambient Experience ?

    Nous contacter

    Découvrez un extrait du thème “Amérique du Nord” en musique

    Expérience du patient améliorée grâce à un environnement sensoriel agréable

    En arrivant à l’hôpital, les patients sont parfois angoissés par l’issue de l’intervention ou l’intervention en elle-même. En cherchant à savoir ce que les patients ressentent dans un environnement médical et comment ils se déplacent et interagissent les uns avec les autres, nous avons identifié des moyens grâce auxquels nous pouvons améliorer le vécu de cette expérience.
     

    Nous avons créé Ambient Experience, une solution proposant des environnements spécialement conçus pour détendre les patients et le personnel. Ambient Experience crée des ambiances sensorielles adaptées à chaque patient grâce à une architecture, une conception et des technologies dynamiques qui peuvent aider les patients à se détendre, contribuer à améliorer les performances et optimiser les processus de travail.
    En savoir plus sur la solution Ambient Experience
    expérience du patient améliorée

    Améliorations de la salle en option

    KittenScanner pour aider les enfants à gagner en calme et en confiance
    Dédramatiser les soins pour aider les enfants à gagner en calme et en confiance
    Il est plus facile d’acquérir des images de qualité lorsque le patient est réceptif et détendu. Un enfant apeuré peut donc compromettre les résultats du scanner. Le KittenScanner (scanner de taille réduite) a été conçu pour rassurer les enfants et les informer de manière ludique sur le processus d’imagerie.
    En savoir plus
    un espace de travail épuré
    Un espace de travail épuré
    Plus la salle est bien pensée, plus le processus de travail sera efficace. Lorsque chaque chose est à sa place, les cliniciens travaillent plus efficacement. Les solutions de stockage Ambient Experience sont conçues pour garantir un espace de travail épuré et ordonné.
    En savoir plus

    Visitez notre galerie de thèmes Ambient Experience

    Plus d’images

    Informations de contact

    * Champ requis

    Détails du contact

    *
    *
    *
    *

    Détails de l'entreprise

    *
    *
    *
    What does this mean?

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand