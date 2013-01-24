Page d'accueil
Information management Security

The need for clinical system and medical device security

Enterprise deployments of clinical systems and medical devices raise security challenges  

 

Today, many medical devices are designed like specialized computers. Add directives such as Meaningful Use and the desire of clinicians to access patient data from a variety of devices and locations, and it is no surprise that medical devices are occupying an increasing number of nodes on the typical healthcare IT network.
 

As the requirements to ensure patient safety, provide clinicians with convenient access to information and images, and provide medical device security converge, healthcare IT professionals are facing new challenges.
 

Questions include:

  1. How do we ensure medical device security as care providers access patient information and images on a wide range of devices -- including mobile devices?
  2. What are the most likely sources of cyberattacks and highest risks to data – and how do we protect against them?
  3. How can we meet our goals to drive down operational costs by minimizing “one-offs” in our enterprise architecture when interfacing with regulated medical devices?
  4. With varied adoption of security best practices by manufacturers, how can we evaluate our device and system providers and determine where they stand?
  5. Effectiveness and data and system security for our networked medical devices, as indicated in IEC 80001-1?

 

Protection des données stockées sur les appareils médicaux

Les hôpitaux et établissements de santé comptent généralement    

trois à quatre fois plus    

d’équipement médical qu’informatique¹.

Mesures de sécurité  


Il est essentiel que les fabricants mettent en place des programmes de protection et de confidentialité des données, dès le départ. La FDA a récemment recommandé aux fabricants d’appareils médicaux et établissements hospitaliers de mettre en place des mesures de protection visant à réduire les risques de cyber-attaques, confirmant ainsi la nécessité de programmes bien pensés. Pour ce faire, ces programmes de sécurité doivent comprendre certains éléments clés :
Programmes de protection des données stockées sur les appareils médicaux

Les programmes de protection des données de vos fournisseurs couvrent-ils ces huit points ?

Notre démarche comprend ces éléments fondamentaux et repose sur une stratégie, une gouvernance et une politique solides. Elle nécessite par ailleurs la mise en place de formations continues, audits et évaluations.

Des évaluations détaillées des risques ainsi que des tests de vulnérabilité reproduisant votre environnement sont utilisés pour le développement de nos produits. Les menaces étant évolutives et continues, nous avons mis au point des programmes de gestion des événements, des systèmes de mesure, une surveillance et des procédures de communication afin de vous tenir informé.

    IntelliBridge Solution d’interopérabilité

    IntelliBridge Enterprise

    • Point d’interopérabilité Philips unique pour plus de simplicité
    • Protocole HL7 d’échange de données normalisé, compatible avec différents systèmes
    • Automatisation des tâches
