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Arrêté
SHB4805RG/00
Poids plume. Son XXL.
Découvrez la liberté d'un casque poids plume sans câbles gênants. Le casque sans fil Philips Flite Everlite associe style et simplicité au quotidien. Compact et ultra-léger, avec un son impeccable, tous les jours.
HP 32 mm/concep. arrière fermée
Circum-aural
Coussinets confortables
Pliage à plat
Les 12 heures d'autonomie vous permettent d'écouter de la musique toute la journée.
Appairez votre smartphone à votre casque via Bluetooth® pour écoutez de la musique ou passez des appels téléphoniques sans fil, en toute liberté et sans vous encombrer de câbles.
La technologie de charge rapide redonne rapidement de l'énergie lorsque la batterie est faible. Une charge de seulement cinq minutes vous offre une heure d'autonomie.
2.0
sur 6
3
Avis
Homar
28/12/2020
United Kingdom
For the Mrs tab
Thought Id test what I got her, look nice very light and block out side noise well, Give a very good range of sound from lowest rumbles to crisp clear vocals and highs had cinema type feel to the sound, good for price, not sure if mid base felt little airy and light and volume wasn't loadest but enough for most people, this being said was first time using these and tablet so it may be something can iron out in settings eq. Or diffent sound source, straight out box worked well, clear sound, better frequency range than many, but may punch
Avantages
Light weight, comfortable, good frequency range, cost,
Contre
Could be loader, maybe to light for sum, may lack on puch if can't adjust sound mode
Cet avis concerne le produit SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date d'utilisation 2020-11-27
Cet avis concerne le produit SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date d'utilisation 2020-11-27
bacheletb
27/03/2019
France
Problèmes de connexion bluetooth
Je n'arrive plus à connecter le bluetooth au casque qui est introuvable. Impossible de le réinitialiser.
Cet avis concerne le produit SHB4805RG Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Cet avis concerne le produit SHB4805RG Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Thill
05/11/2020
United Kingdom
Stopped Working After A Month. Poor Connectivity.
These look very nice and are comfortable, but they stopped working after a month. Pressing the button for about 30 seconds they eventually started up again, but now are completely dead. Also they were very hard to connect to my iPhone 8 Plus. I had to disconnect from my computer, while it is supposed to remember and be used with different devices. Then I couldn't connect back to my Mac and had to disconnect from the iPhone. It took ages to connect back to my Mac. I tried multiple times to connect back to the iPhone and was never able to again. Now they don't work at all. I reported this to Philips. After forever on the phone the associate I spoke to said I 'may' get an e-mail that I would need to respond to but that if I didn't get the e-mail, I would need to contact them back. Huh?? I never got the e-mail; should I be surprised? I don't have time messing around chasing people. So customer service doesn't deal with problems directly, apparently. The shop I bought them from wants me to jump through hoops. Ironically, the cheapie off-brand pair I have had 5 years are still working and connect easily to everything. Unfortunately the cheap plastic headband part cracked, so they fall off. This is just a hassle and waste of money and time. They weren't super expensive, but its still hard earned money and time down the drain on a faulty product that worked for 4 weeks.
Avantages
Look good. Comfortable. Sturdy plastic and metal housing.
Contre
DON'T WORK: 1) Electronics stopped working. 2) Software/connectivity problems with all devices.
Cet avis concerne le produit SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date d'utilisation 2020-10-04
Cet avis concerne le produit SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Date d'utilisation 2020-10-04
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