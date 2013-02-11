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Arrêté
DCB852/10
Le son a de l'allure
Admirez le style de cette superbe microchaîne Hi-Fi Philips. La radio DAB+ offre un son clair et exempt de parasites, l'application gratuite DigitalRadio, un contrôle intégral, et RadioVIS, des visuels riches. Écoutez des CD et appareils portables via USB ou MP3 Link.
Station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Le contrôle numérique du son vous offre un choix de modes prédéfinis, soit jazz, rock, pop et classique, que vous pouvez utiliser pour optimiser la gamme de fréquences en fonction des différents styles de musique. Chaque mode est basé sur la technologie d'égalisation graphique permettant d'ajuster automatiquement l'équilibre du son et les fréquences sonores les plus importantes du style musical choisi. Avec le contrôle numérique du son, il vous est donc facile d'apprécier pleinement votre musique grâce à un équilibrage précis en fonction du type de musique que vous écoutez.
Profitez de nouvelles options radio avec RadioVIS. Cette fonctionnalité puissante est offerte par RadioDNS, une structure reliant les stations DAB à Internet. Avec RadioVIS, la radio s'enrichit de contenus Internet en temps réel. Des informations Web sont ajoutées à la fonction radio, pour des émissions DAB plus riches, accompagnées d'actualités, d'informations routières, de publicités etc. Pour bénéficier de RadioVis, accédez simplement à l'App Store d'Apple et téléchargez l'appli Philips DigitalRadio gratuitement. Elle vous permet également de bénéficier d'un contrôle total de toutes les radios DAB+ et FM.
3.5
sur 6
6
Avis
moley
11/02/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect for what i we wanted
wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system
Zorric
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect
Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system
Oz123
02/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control
Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system
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