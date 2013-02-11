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Arrêté

Microchaîne

DCB852/10

3.5

| (6) Avis

Le son a de l'allure

Admirez le style de cette superbe microchaîne Hi-Fi Philips. La radio DAB+ offre un son clair et exempt de parasites, l'application gratuite DigitalRadio, un contrôle intégral, et RadioVIS, des visuels riches. Écoutez des CD et appareils portables via USB ou MP3 Link.

Voir tous les avantages

L'obsession du son

Le son a de l'allure

  • Station d'accueil pour iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

Puissance de sortie totale de 30 W RMS

Puissance de sortie totale de 30 W RMS

Définition optimisée des styles musicaux

Définition optimisée des styles musicaux

Le contrôle numérique du son vous offre un choix de modes prédéfinis, soit jazz, rock, pop et classique, que vous pouvez utiliser pour optimiser la gamme de fréquences en fonction des différents styles de musique. Chaque mode est basé sur la technologie d'égalisation graphique permettant d'ajuster automatiquement l'équilibre du son et les fréquences sonores les plus importantes du style musical choisi. Avec le contrôle numérique du son, il vous est donc facile d'apprécier pleinement votre musique grâce à un équilibrage précis en fonction du type de musique que vous écoutez.

Appli gratuite DigitalRadio avec RadioVIS et contrôle DAB+/FM

Profitez de nouvelles options radio avec RadioVIS. Cette fonctionnalité puissante est offerte par RadioDNS, une structure reliant les stations DAB à Internet. Avec RadioVIS, la radio s'enrichit de contenus Internet en temps réel. Des informations Web sont ajoutées à la fonction radio, pour des émissions DAB plus riches, accompagnées d'actualités, d'informations routières, de publicités etc. Pour bénéficier de RadioVis, accédez simplement à l'App Store d'Apple et téléchargez l'appli Philips DigitalRadio gratuitement. Elle vous permet également de bénéficier d'un contrôle total de toutes les radios DAB+ et FM.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.5

sur 6

6

Avis

3

11/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for what i we wanted

wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect

Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system

02/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control

Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit DCB852 Micro music system

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Mentions légales

  1. Morceaux protégés par DRM non pris en charge.