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StreamiumWireless Music Station

WAS7000/12

3.6

| (5) Reviews & awards

Al uw muziek in elke kamer

Met de Philips WAS7000 kunt u in welke kamer dan ook al uw muziek afspelen die draadloos vanaf het Music Center wordt gestreamd. Daarnaast kunt u ook uw GoGear of iPod afspelen via het optionele 2-in-1-station.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Totaal muzikaal genot en totale muzikale vrijheid

Al uw muziek in elke kamer

  • Super Sound Panel

Draadloze streaming tussen Music Center en Music Station(s)

Draadloze streaming tussen Music Center en Music Station(s)

Met draadloze streaming hoeft u geen grote muziekbestanden te downloaden en op uw audioapparaat op te slaan. In plaats daarvan kunt u direct naar uw favoriete nummers luisteren, omdat de muziek tegelijk naar alle Music Stations wordt gestreamd. Neem uw muziek mee van de ene kamer naar de andere met Music Follows Me zonder dat u een nummer opnieuw hoeft te zoeken en af te spelen. Music Broadcast speelt gelijktijdig via het Center uw favoriete muziek af op alle Stations. Met My Room, My Music kan iedereen in uw gezin muziek uit de opgeslagen verzameling kiezen en daar in elke kamer met een Wireless Music Center of Station van genieten.

Directe weergave van MP3/WMA-muziek vanaf USB

Directe weergave van MP3/WMA-muziek vanaf USB

Met de directe weergave vanaf USB sluit u uw USB-apparaat gewoon aan op de USB-poort van uw Philips-apparaat om uw digitale muziek rechtstreeks vanaf het Philips-apparaat af te spelen.

Alarm- en timerfunctionaliteit

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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3.6

van 5

5

Reviews & awards

2

23/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great addition to my collection

The sound quality is good, the functions are useful and it looks good

Voordelen

Looks good and sounds good

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

Datum gebruik 2023-09-23

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

Datum gebruik 2023-09-23

27/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Now old, But Still Amazing!!!

After 10 years later and still as wonderful as the firs day. The sound produced by this media system is not just “Amazing” it’s at times (given the right source) “Out Of This World” with bass that defies the compact form and rich middd’s and crisp and clear highs. As always the correct positioning is essential to the sound that can be reproduced by it’s engaging and exciting sound field. I can only Recommend this as a Dimond in the rough. With many flat panel being just that “Flat” lacking in all the departments that the WAC7500 & WAS7000 excell. A must buy even in 2018 this is a wonderful addition to any room in the house. With the added bonus of being WiFi and modular I would advise anyone to buy it now if you can.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

15/07/2012

Suisse

Suisse

sehr gute Farbwiedergabe

Gerät braucht zu lange bis Programm läuft. Aus dem Standby Modus sollte das gewünschte Programm direkt angewählt werden können

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor Streamium WAS7000 Wireless Music Station

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