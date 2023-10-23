After 10 years later and still as wonderful as the firs day. The sound produced by this media system is not just “Amazing” it’s at times (given the right source) “Out Of This World” with bass that defies the compact form and rich middd’s and crisp and clear highs. As always the correct positioning is essential to the sound that can be reproduced by it’s engaging and exciting sound field. I can only Recommend this as a Dimond in the rough. With many flat panel being just that “Flat” lacking in all the departments that the WAC7500 & WAS7000 excell. A must buy even in 2018 this is a wonderful addition to any room in the house. With the added bonus of being WiFi and modular I would advise anyone to buy it now if you can.