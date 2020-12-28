Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
SHB4805RG/00
Ultralicht. Groots geluid.
Geniet van optimale vrijheid en helder geluid met deze lichte, draadloze koptelefoon. De Philips Flite Everlite combineert een compacte stijl met gebruiksgemak voor elke dag.
32 mm drivers/gesloten achterkant
Voor over het oor
Zachte oorkussens
Opvouwbaar
Met een afspeelduur van 12 uur hebt u voldoende energie om de hele dag muziek af te spelen.
Koppel uw smartphone met uw hoofdtelefoon via Bluetooth en geniet van de vrijheid van kristalheldere muziek en telefoongesprekken - zonder gedoe met kabels.
Fast Charge-technologie zorgt voor een snelle energiestoot wanneer de accu bijna leeg is. Met slechts vijf minuten oplaadtijd krijgt u één uur afspeeltijd.
2.0
van 5
3
Reviews & awards
Homar
28/12/2020
United Kingdom
For the Mrs tab
Thought Id test what I got her, look nice very light and block out side noise well, Give a very good range of sound from lowest rumbles to crisp clear vocals and highs had cinema type feel to the sound, good for price, not sure if mid base felt little airy and light and volume wasn't loadest but enough for most people, this being said was first time using these and tablet so it may be something can iron out in settings eq. Or diffent sound source, straight out box worked well, clear sound, better frequency range than many, but may punch
Voordelen
Light weight, comfortable, good frequency range, cost,
Nadelen
Could be loader, maybe to light for sum, may lack on puch if can't adjust sound mode
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Datum gebruik 2020-11-27
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Datum gebruik 2020-11-27
Thill
05/11/2020
United Kingdom
Stopped Working After A Month. Poor Connectivity.
These look very nice and are comfortable, but they stopped working after a month. Pressing the button for about 30 seconds they eventually started up again, but now are completely dead. Also they were very hard to connect to my iPhone 8 Plus. I had to disconnect from my computer, while it is supposed to remember and be used with different devices. Then I couldn't connect back to my Mac and had to disconnect from the iPhone. It took ages to connect back to my Mac. I tried multiple times to connect back to the iPhone and was never able to again. Now they don't work at all. I reported this to Philips. After forever on the phone the associate I spoke to said I 'may' get an e-mail that I would need to respond to but that if I didn't get the e-mail, I would need to contact them back. Huh?? I never got the e-mail; should I be surprised? I don't have time messing around chasing people. So customer service doesn't deal with problems directly, apparently. The shop I bought them from wants me to jump through hoops. Ironically, the cheapie off-brand pair I have had 5 years are still working and connect easily to everything. Unfortunately the cheap plastic headband part cracked, so they fall off. This is just a hassle and waste of money and time. They weren't super expensive, but its still hard earned money and time down the drain on a faulty product that worked for 4 weeks.
Voordelen
Look good. Comfortable. Sturdy plastic and metal housing.
Nadelen
DON'T WORK: 1) Electronics stopped working. 2) Software/connectivity problems with all devices.
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Datum gebruik 2020-10-04
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Datum gebruik 2020-10-04
bacheletb
27/03/2019
France
Problèmes de connexion bluetooth
Je n'arrive plus à connecter le bluetooth au casque qui est introuvable. Impossible de le réinitialiser.
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805RG Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB4805RG Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
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