Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
SHB3185BK/00
Draadloze, dynamische en stevige bas
De draadloze Philips SHB3185-hoofdtelefoon met Bluetooth kan met één tik via NFC worden gekoppeld. De hoofdtelefoon is geïnspireerd door DJ-hoofdtelefoons en ontworpen voor ambitieuze artiesten. Geniet urenlang van muziek of voer comfortabel gesprekken dankzij het draagbare en opvouwbare ontwerp.
32 mm drivers/gesloten achterkant
Voor op het oor
Ademende oorkussens
Zachte, ademende oorkussens voor langdurige luistersessies en comfort.
Hoogwaardige drivers van 32 mm leveren dynamische en diepe bas.
Dankzij NFC-koppeling kunt u uw Bluetooth-hoofdtelefoon met slechts één druk op de knop koppelen met elk Bluetooth-apparaat.
3.1
van 5
10
Reviews & awards
rodbrown1949
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great value / well deigned product
Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
AdJ4
08/04/2018
Nederland
Goede prijs/kwaliteitverhouding
Geluid boven verwachting in deze prijsklasse. Helaas geven de -onear-oorkussens te veel druk op de oren. Vermoeiend na korte tijd, waardoor dit type van Philips ON-Ear qua draagcomfort niet mijn voorkeur heeft.
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth Headset
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth Headset
phic
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
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