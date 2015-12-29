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Bluetooth-headset

SHB3185BK/00

3.1

| (10) Reviews & awards

Draadloze, dynamische en stevige bas

De draadloze Philips SHB3185-hoofdtelefoon met Bluetooth kan met één tik via NFC worden gekoppeld. De hoofdtelefoon is geïnspireerd door DJ-hoofdtelefoons en ontworpen voor ambitieuze artiesten. Geniet urenlang van muziek of voer comfortabel gesprekken dankzij het draagbare en opvouwbare ontwerp.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Draadloze, dynamische en stevige bas

  • 32 mm drivers/gesloten achterkant

  • Voor op het oor

  • Ademende oorkussens

Zachte, ademende oorkussens voor langdurige luistersessies

Zachte, ademende oorkussens voor langdurige luistersessies

Zachte, ademende oorkussens voor langdurige luistersessies en comfort.

High Intensity-drivers van 32 mm voor dynamische en stevige bas

High Intensity-drivers van 32 mm voor dynamische en stevige bas

Hoogwaardige drivers van 32 mm leveren dynamische en diepe bas.

NFC-verbinding met één tik voor eenvoudig koppelen

NFC-verbinding met één tik voor eenvoudig koppelen

Dankzij NFC-koppeling kunt u uw Bluetooth-hoofdtelefoon met slechts één druk op de knop koppelen met elk Bluetooth-apparaat.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

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3.1

van 5

10

Reviews & awards

2

29/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value / well deigned product

Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

08/04/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Goede prijs/kwaliteitverhouding

Geluid boven verwachting in deze prijsklasse. Helaas geven de -onear-oorkussens te veel druk op de oren. Vermoeiend na korte tijd, waardoor dit type van Philips ON-Ear qua draagcomfort niet mijn voorkeur heeft.

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth Headset

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth Headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

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