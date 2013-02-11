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Micromuzieksysteem

DCB852/10

3.5

| (6) Reviews & awards

De aantrekkingskracht van muziek

Verrijk uw huis met dit stijlvolle Philips Micro HiFi-geluidssysteem. Geniet van heldere, storingsvrije DAB+-radio, met volledige controle via de gratis DigitalRadio-app en rijke visuele presentatie via RadioVIS. Speel CD's en draagbare apparaten af via USB of MP3 Link.

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Bezeten van muziek

De aantrekkingskracht van muziek

  • Dock voor iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

Totaal uitgangsvermogen van 30 W RMS

Totaal uitgangsvermogen van 30 W RMS

Digital Sound Control voor optimale muziekstijlinstellingen

Digital Sound Control voor optimale muziekstijlinstellingen

Digital Sound Control biedt de keuze uit de geluidsinstellingen Jazz, Rock, Pop en Classic. U kiest gewoon het optimale frequentiebereik voor uw muziek. De grafische equalizer past de balans altijd aan en hanteert de optimale frequenties voor de muziekstijl die u hebt ingesteld. Met Digital Sound Control geniet u optimaal van uw muziek, doordat de geluidsbalans wordt aangepast aan de muziek die u op dat moment afspeelt.

Gratis DigitalRadio-app met RadioVIS en DAB+/FM-bediening

Luister naar radio-extra's met RadioVIS - een krachtige functie van RadioDNS, een organisatie die DAB-stations met internet verbindt. RadioVIS zorgt voor een rijke radio-ervaring met real time internetinhoud. De app specifeert hoe internetinformatie aan radio wordt toegevoegd en u krijgt DAB-uitzendingen begeleid door levendige presentaties van het nieuws, verkeer, updates, reclames en meer om zo de informatie van radiostations uit te breiden. Download de gratis Philips DigitalRadio-app via de Apple App Store om te genieten van RadioVis. Met de app hebt u ook volledige controle over alle DAB+- en FM-radio.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

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3.5

van 5

6

Reviews & awards

3

11/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for what i we wanted

wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB852 Micro music system

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB852 Micro music system

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect

Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB852 Micro music system

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB852 Micro music system

02/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control

Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB852 Micro music system

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB852 Micro music system

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Voorwaarden

  1. Muziek met Digital Right Management wordt niet ondersteund.