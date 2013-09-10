Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
Bezeten van muziek
Geef de muziek op uw iPod/iPhone/iPad de ruimte en ervaar zelf hoe geweldig deze klinkt op het Philips DCB352-entertainmentsysteem met dock. Dit slimme systeem biedt u een stijlvol ontwerp met metallic afwerking en DAB+. Het apparaat heeft een vermogen van in totaal 30 W RMS voor een dynamisch geluid.
Dock voor iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Luister naar uw favoriete MP3-muziek terwijl u uw iPod/iPhone/iPad oplaadt! U kunt uw draagbare apparaat rechtstreeks aansluiten op het Philips-systeem om volop van uw favoriete muziek te genieten terwijl uw iPod/iPhone/iPad wordt opgeladen. U hoeft zich dus geen zorgen te maken dat de batterij van uw draagbare speler leeg raakt. Zodra u het draagbare apparaat in het entertainmentsysteem met oplaadstation plaatst, wordt het automatisch opgeladen.
Digital Sound Control biedt de keuze uit de geluidsinstellingen Jazz, Rock, Pop en Classic. U kiest gewoon het optimale frequentiebereik voor uw muziek. De grafische equalizer past de balans altijd aan en hanteert de optimale frequenties voor de muziekstijl die u hebt ingesteld. Met Digital Sound Control geniet u optimaal van uw muziek, doordat de geluidsbalans wordt aangepast aan de muziek die u op dat moment afspeelt.
Met Dynamic Bass Boost kunt u maximaal van uw muziek genieten. Breng met één druk op de knop de bas naar de voorgrond, ongeacht of het volume hoog of laag staat! De laagste basfrequenties gaan bij een laag volume meestal verloren. Als u dit wilt tegengaan, kan Dynamic Bass Boost worden aangezet om het basniveau op te voeren. Zo kunt u van een consistent geluid genieten, zelfs wanneer u het volume lager zet.
Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips
3.8
van 5
12
Reviews & awards
83%
beveelt dit product aan
Joel
10/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent compacked Uint
Easy to set-up, DAB is good from aerial provided. C D player works just fine, USB is an added extra. Can't ask for anything else at the price.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system
trevor456
09/08/2013
United Kingdom
Great looks and terrific sound
This is a good looking and compact unit with great sound. I had no problems setting it up but saving radio channels was a bit fiddly. Some people are critical of the display but my set is away from the window and it is clear and easy to read. Much better than my old dab radio which has a poor display. Sound quality for cd and dab is excellent. Even fm is not too bad. My local radio station is not yet digital so I listen on fm - very clear sound with just a hint of background hiss. Some other stations are worse. I tried the usb connection by preparing a play list of old rock and pop tracks on the computer and copying them to a usb stick. This plays remarkably well on the Philips considering the variable source quality.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system
Forrestger
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish and powerful
Bought this docking system for my home to use with the iPod. What can I say have been hugely impressed. Not only does it look really stylish but it very simple to use as well. I don't play my music so loud that the neighbours are rocking to it but with this system you could. If I play it loud enough to hear in another room the sound is still crystal clear. Excellent
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system
Muziek met Digital Right Management wordt niet ondersteund.