This is a good looking and compact unit with great sound. I had no problems setting it up but saving radio channels was a bit fiddly. Some people are critical of the display but my set is away from the window and it is clear and easy to read. Much better than my old dab radio which has a poor display. Sound quality for cd and dab is excellent. Even fm is not too bad. My local radio station is not yet digital so I listen on fm - very clear sound with just a hint of background hiss. Some other stations are worse. I tried the usb connection by preparing a play list of old rock and pop tracks on the computer and copying them to a usb stick. This plays remarkably well on the Philips considering the variable source quality.