Onderzoeker Renee Noortman: “Ik geloof dat we de kwaliteit van leven echt kunnen gaan verbeteren door meer monitoring en betere preventie”

How do you find out?

"We came to that conclusion during a creative workshop. At first it was a bit awkward for

the medical professionals, but once we were in the workshop, they saw just how many new things you can learn by looking at the situation of patients in a different way. It's actually about trying to put yourself in the shoes of patients, looking at the situation from their perspective."

To what extent do you work directly with healthcare providers in your research?

"Thanks to e/MTIC, the partnership between Philips, TU/e and regional hospitals, I have direct access to clinical practice. Together with the cardiology and bariatrics departments of Catharina Hospital, we are looking at the link between obesity and cardiovascular disease. If an obese patient suffers from atrial fibrillation, a cardiac dysrhythmia, the cardiology department tells them to bring their BMI below 35 before they can be treated for it. In many cases, losing weight is already a very large part of treating the arrhythmia, and the symptoms are already greatly reduced by losing weight.

We are looking at helping patients more on the preventive side, for example by offering them lifestyle programs to prevent their BMI from exceeding 35."